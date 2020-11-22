Lobo football shutout at Air Force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was the type of game where nothing seemed to go right if you were wearing cherry and silver. The UNM Lobos were shutout on the road at Air Force Friday night 28-0.

“We’re not that bad of a football team, but when you perform that bad, it’s not on them,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “It’s on the coaches. I got to do a better job of getting our staff to prepare them better.”

The Falcons jumped out to a 21-0 lead while the Lobos struggled to get on the scoreboard. The Lobos got into Falcons territory nine times during the game but just could not convert. The Lobos even missed four field-goal attempts. Starting kicker George Steinkamp missed three attempts. Andrew Shelley, the Lobos starting kicker last year, came in to replace Steinkamp and also missed.

“When you miss four field goals with two different guys, that’s ridiculous,” said Gonzales. It looked as if the Lobos were going to give themselves a chance in the third quarter as the defense forced four fumbles and came away with three of them. The Lobo defense also stopped the Falcons on the five-yard line during another series.

With the loss, the Lobos dropped to 0-4 while the Falcons improved to 2-2. “To not be able to come out with a win and to not play successfully, it hurts,” said Lobos linebacker Brandon Shook. “It feels like we got ran over. We got punched in the mouth and it’s not good feeling like that.”

The Lobos have lost 13-straight Mountain West Conference games dating back to last season and hope they can turn things around at Utah State on Thanksgiving night. “We have to get out of our own way,” said UNM offensive lineman Kyle Stapley. “I know we’ve said that before and sick of saying it. We [have] been saying it week after week, now we just have to do it.”