Lobo Football remembers Nahje Flowers, hopes to honor him moving forward

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Football spoke to the media for the first time on Sunday, since the passing of defensive lineman Nahje Flowers. This team is missing their teammate and is still processing his loss.

“His smile was contagious. He smiled and it lit up the room, everyone was smiling. You didn’t know what you were smiling about, but you were smiling”, said UNM Center Kyle Stapley.

“We are doing as good as we can be doing, getting out here working, doing the best we can to not forget by any means, but keep pushing forward as he would want us to do”, said UNM Defensive Lineman Trent Sellers.

The Lobos are back practicing and looking to get back in the win column on Saturday against Boise State. “You know it means that much more to us, not only to just get a win for not only ourselves and personally but for Nahje and to honor him”, said UNM Linebacker Alex Hart.

The Lobos will play Boise State on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.