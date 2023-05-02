ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football put it’s power on display in front of a crowd Monday night. Night of Champions gave the team a chance to show off gains that were made in the weight room during the offseason. Nineteen players competed over three events with many improving their personal best. Some even broke records at their position.

Running back Andrew Henry was one of the record breakers for his position. The Louisiana Monroe transfer squatted 615 pounds. Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales said this year’s team is his strongest that he has had at New Mexico. “We’re on the verge of something really special, from the time I got here,” said Gonzales. “I know people are tired of hearing me talking about it, but it’s a four to five year process and I’m really excited about the football team that we’re going to put on the field in 2023.” Night of Champions was started in the 90’s under then head coach Dennis Franchione.

The event this year was in the presence of many fans. “It gives them an opportunity to see these kids without helmets on, to see who they are, to see what they actually look like, see the emotions that they have from failing and from succeeding,” said Gonzales. “So, it’s really good for them to get up close. I’m just glad as many people showed up as they did.” The Lobos will start the 2023 season on the road at Texas A&M Sep. 2.