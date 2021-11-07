Lobo Football loses to UNLV on Homecoming night 31-17

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football dropped a tough game at home on Homecoming Night against UNLV on Saturday, 31-17. Isaiah Chavez started at quarterback in this game and looked great at the start, as he led a game-opening drive that ended in a touchdown.

Chavez would get injured in the second quarter though and would have to leave this game with a hurt ankle. Trae Hall also exited the game on Saturday, after breaking his left ankle during UNM’s opening drive. Injuries definitely hurt UNM in this game, but so did turnovers. UNM turned it over three times in this game, which amounted to 17 points for UNLV.

“Our team knew they were good enough to beat us. They had been teetering on the possibility of beating somebody for a while and we didn’t play well enough, obviously. We can’t turn the ball over. We gave them short fields, four yards, and 35 yards and on defense, we let them score touchdowns,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

UNM now falls to 3-6 overall on the season and 1-4 in conference play. The Lobos now move on to play Fresno State on the road next Saturday at 5:00 p.m.