Lobo Football loses to Boise State on The Road, 37-0

Local Sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tough loss for Lobo Football on Saturday night, as they went on to the road and were shut out against the Boise State Broncos. UNM lost 37-0 in a game where they only racked up 94 total offensive yards.

Two blocked punts in the first half would be scooped and scored by the Broncos. Overall, Boise State picked up 427 total yards and held UNM to under 100 total yards and just 10 first downs. UNM QB Isaiah Chavez went down in the second quarter with an ankle injury, and he did not return. The team doesn’t have an update on the severity yet but will have more info on Sunday.

With this loss, UNM falls to 3-8 overall and 1-6 in conference play. The Lobos will host Utah State in their final game of the season, and that match-up will be on Friday at 11 a.m.

