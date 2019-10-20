Lobo Football loses on the road to Wyoming 23-10

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football lost their fourth straight game on Saturday afternoon, as they fell to Wyoming on the road, 23-10. UNM had a tough time moving the ball in the first half, and wouldn’t find the scoreboard until the fourth quarter off an Andrew Shelley field goal.

UNM would finally find the end zone later in the fourth quarter off a touchdown pass from Tevaka Tuioti to Aaron Molina, but it wouldn’t be enough as Wyoming keeps UNM winless in conference play.

The Lobos now stand at 2-5 overall and 0-3 in MWC play. UNM moves on to host Hawaii next on Saturday at 2 p.m. It will also be UNM’s homecoming game.