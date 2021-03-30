Lobo football lands Kentucky transfer QB Terry Wilson Jr.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University Of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales said he wanted to add a quarterback with experience to his roster. He got that with the signing of dual-threat quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. Wilson has one year of eligibility to play as he heads to New Mexico.
Wilson’s most recent work was leading the Kentucky Wildcats to a 23-21 victory over North Carolina State in the 2021 Taxslayer Gator Bowl. Wilson led the Wildcats to two bowl victories during his time with the team. Wilson started every game he played for Kentucky over his three seasons, 25 total. That surpasses the total number of starts among all of the Lobo quarterbacks Wilson will be competing against. Their combined number of starts is 20 games.
Gonzales talked about his newest player in a news release. “Terry Wilson will bring immediate experience to our quarterback room,” said Gonzales. “He is a three-year starter in the SEC and won 68% of his games there. He is a true dual-threat quarterback who should fit very well into what we are trying to do offensively. He was a two-time captain at Kentucky and he earned his degree as well, so he will bring a level of maturity and leadership to our team.”
Wilson is the only player in Kentucky school history with more career passing yards at 3,436 and over a thousand career rush yards at 1,015. He was 17-8 as a starter.
Wilson’s collegiate career started at the University of Oregon in 2016, where he redshirted his first year before transferring to Garden City Community College. Wilson played one year with the Jayhawks before transferring to Kentucky as the overall number 5 junior college rated player by ESPN. He led Kentucky to their first 10 win season since 1977, which also included a victory over Florida which ended a 31-year drought.