Lobo football lands Kentucky transfer QB Terry Wilson Jr.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 03: Terry Wilson #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats throws the ball against the Ole Miss Rebels at Commonwealth Stadium on October 03, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University Of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales said he wanted to add a quarterback with experience to his roster. He got that with the signing of dual-threat quarterback Terry Wilson Jr. Wilson has one year of eligibility to play as he heads to New Mexico.

Wilson’s most recent work was leading the Kentucky Wildcats to a 23-21 victory over North Carolina State in the 2021 Taxslayer Gator Bowl. Wilson led the Wildcats to two bowl victories during his time with the team. Wilson started every game he played for Kentucky over his three seasons, 25 total. That surpasses the total number of starts among all of the Lobo quarterbacks Wilson will be competing against. Their combined number of starts is 20 games.

LOUISVILLE, KY – NOVEMBER 24: Terry Wilson #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats runs with the ball against the Louisville Cardinals on November 24, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, KY – OCTOBER 10: Terry Wilson #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats breaks a tackle against Tyler Williams #13 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on his way to a 51-yard run in the second quarter at Kroger Field on October 10, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 02: Terry Wilson #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats hands the ball to Chris Rodriguez Jr. during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at TIAA Bank Field on January 02, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, KY – NOVEMBER 14: Terry Wilson #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats runs for a 32-yard touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first quarter of the game at Kroger Field on November 14, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 03: Josh Ali #6 of the Kentucky Wildcats catches a pass against the Ole Miss Rebels at Commonwealth Stadium on October 03, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 03: Terry Wilson #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats throws the ball against the Ole Miss Rebels at Commonwealth Stadium on October 03, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 03: Terry Wilson #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats runs with the ball against the Ole Miss Rebels at Commonwealth Stadium on October 03, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – SEPTEMBER 07: Terry Wilson #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks to pass the ball against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Commonwealth Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Gonzales talked about his newest player in a news release. “Terry Wilson will bring immediate experience to our quarterback room,” said Gonzales. “He is a three-year starter in the SEC and won 68% of his games there. He is a true dual-threat quarterback who should fit very well into what we are trying to do offensively. He was a two-time captain at Kentucky and he earned his degree as well, so he will bring a level of maturity and leadership to our team.”

Wilson is the only player in Kentucky school history with more career passing yards at 3,436 and over a thousand career rush yards at 1,015. He was 17-8 as a starter.

Wilson’s collegiate career started at the University of Oregon in 2016, where he redshirted his first year before transferring to Garden City Community College. Wilson played one year with the Jayhawks before transferring to Kentucky as the overall number 5 junior college rated player by ESPN. He led Kentucky to their first 10 win season since 1977, which also included a victory over Florida which ended a 31-year drought.