Lobo Football is a family tradition for the Ericksons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Andrew and Austin Erickson are brothers both by blood, but also by cherry and silver, as they both play wide receiver for UNM Football this season. Being a Lobo means a lot to these brothers because it is a family tradition.

“I think it’s very special that we get to do this. Not a lot of people get to play division one football with their brother, and I mean just for our family, it means a lot just to see us out on the field together,” said Andrew Erickson. “I remember I was like three and I wanted to play D1 football and you know, it’s just what my dad did. He played at UNM, he played here, and just follow his footsteps,” said Austin Erickson.

The Ericksons’ father, Bobby, played football for the Lobos in the mid-’80s. He was a defensive back for the Lobos and seeing his children play together at UNM is very special. “It’s been what, almost 30 years since I was out there on the field and now here they are both wearing the uniform, playing on the field, it’s pretty cool,” said Bobby Erickson.

As their father, Bobby knew from a young age that his boys were meant to play football. An early game they used to play could even be the cause of their love for the game at such an early age. “Actually, I was really good at inventing games where I could lay on the couch and watch TV and they could catch things. Not trying to train them to be receivers, just trying to get a break. You know, but they have always had great hands, that’s what sets them apart,” said Bobby Erickson.