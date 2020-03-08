Lobo Football holds first Spring Scrimmage on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in 2020, Head Coach Danny Gonzales saw his team hit the gridiron in full pads and play full speed. Gonzales liked the energy he saw in his team, but as he keeps saying, they still have a long way to go. Now with one week in the books, Gonzales thinks his team is right where he thought they would be.

“You know what, it’s probably exactly where I thought it would be. Probably, to be honest, maybe a little bit more talent than I thought would be out there, is that going to translate into anything? No idea, but the progress is good,” said Danny Gonzales.

UNM will take Sunday off but will be back in action on Monday starting at 9:45 a.m. Fans are welcome to watch.