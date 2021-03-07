Lobo Football holds a successful spring scrimmage on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football held their first full-padded practice on Saturday morning, and letting their legs loose, UNM held a scrimmage at University Stadium. “With all the challenges and doors we have had around here to knock down, them staying focused has been just awesome, and obviously there are a lot of people that want to get out and see things. I mean, there was a great crowd here today. I mean, that’s really cool. It shows that the people are getting excited and invested in this and come September 2, I hope there’s a whole bunch of people in here,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

Just four days into their spring practice schedule, UNM did look a little rusty on Saturday, but overall it was a good day for this team. “As a team, I thought it was pretty solid. You know, it’s our fourth practice, I mean the O-lineman are banging so it’s really up to the skill guys. It’s up to us to just turn up the level a little bit. Obviously we got stuff to work on, but it was pretty solid for our fourth day,” said UNM QB Isaiah Chavez.