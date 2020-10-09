Lobo football has thunder and lightning in the backfield

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The running back room for Lobo football has its share of talent. UNM head coach Danny Gonzales said it will be running back by committee, with each player bringing something different to the game.

A pair of redshirt juniors are providing the Lobos with strength and speed, thunder and lightning if you will. Bryson Carroll is lightning. Bobby Cole is thunder. “He’s kind of our, what we think is going to be an opportunity to be a short-yardage back, ” said Coach Gonzales. “He moves the pile every time two or three guys try to tackle him and he continues to fall forward. He can be your every-down back, but he seems to be the strongest one in the lower body right now.”

Cole likes to attack the opposing player when running the football. He took his first carry from scrimmage 37 yards into the end zone against Notre Dame last season. He loves to play very physical football. “It’s a big part of the game we play, and that’s how I learned how to play, that’s the only way I know how to play, physical football,” said Cole.

His teammates have stories of how physical Cole likes to play. “Yesterday, in practice actually, one of the safeties tried to come down and hit him and he knocked the safety’s helmet off and him back five yards,” said running back Bryson Carroll. “So, it tells you how Bobby is. He’s a bulldozer for sure.”

Physical football is what the new coaching staff believes in. Carroll, who is a former quarterback, says he has benefited from the coaching staff and the way they like to play the game. “It’s added a whole new aspect to my game that I never tapped into before,” said Carroll. “So, I really appreciate it that they brought this mentality here.”

Carroll was second in rush yards for the Lobos last season with 536 and a pair of touchdowns. The Lobos will start the season at Colorado State on October 24.