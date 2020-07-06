Lobo football gets commitment from class of 2021 QB Bear Milacek

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bear Milacek went on his Twitter page Saturday night and announced his commitment to play football at the University of New Mexico. Milacek is a part of the class of 2021.

The six foot three, 208 pound quarterback out of Anthem Boulder Creek High School in Arizona is convinced he has found the right place. “You know, one of the guys that actually committed there plays on a seven-on-seven team with me,” said Milacek. “I just felt like it was the right fit. Like from the start, talking to Coach Salkin and Coach Gonzales, I just thought that I would have the best opportunity to play there and then hopefully win a lot of games.”

Milacek threw for over 2,300 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior last season and believes he can make all of the throws necessary to be successful. What else does he bring to the table? “Definitely a great attitude as a quarterback,” said Milacek. “I’m a passer so I think I’m really good at throwing the football around the field and just changing up the offense a little bit. We’ll see where Coach Salkin and Coach Gonzales wants to go with it and I will just fit in.”