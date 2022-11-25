ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos fell short in their attempt to win a Mountain West Conference game for the 2022 season. The Lobos fell at Colorado State 17-0 Friday.

CSU freshman quarterback Clay Millen threw a pair of touchdown passes to help the Rams close out their senior night with a victory. For the Lobos, it was their 12th straight loss to the Rams. The setback was also the Lobos 12th straight Mountain West loss. The Lobos went into the contest hoping to squash their overall losing streak this season at 8 games. It’s now 9.

The same problems that plagued the Lobos the entire season reared it’s ugly head in Ft. Collins as the offense failed to produce any points at all, allowing CSU to record their first shutout since 2016. “When you have 130 yards and score zero points you’re never going to win a game,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “We didn’t do anything offensively good enough to give us a chance so that’s way change was made during the season and changes are coming. We’ll hire an offensive coordinator hopefully mid to late December.” The Lobos finished the season with 2 wins and 10 losses. CSU wrapped up their regular season with 3 wins and 9 losses.