Lobo football fall camp begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football camp started Wednesday with freshmen reporting in the morning and veterans practicing at night. “I thought the energy was good,” said Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales. “I thought the effort was good, the things they can control right now, their effort, attitude and want to.”

The race for starting quarterback should be an interesting one with Trae Hall returning. Hall was a starter until an injury forced him out. Former Rio Rancho standout Isaiah Chavez would later find himself pressed into action as a true freshman. The fifth-string quarterback never even thought he would get on the field last season, but ended as the starter with a 2-0 record in the Mountain West.

Throw in new addition Terry Wilson, the transfer from the University of Kentucky, and you have a good race to watch. Wilson has the most live game experience and has some pretty impressive wins in the SEC on his resume. He was excited to get back on the football field Wednesday night. “I haven’t been since last spring,” said Wilson. “I missed this spring. It’s just a good feeling to get back out there and compete with the guys.” The Lobos open the season by hosting Houston Baptist Sep. 2.