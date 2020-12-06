Lobo football ends losing streak, gives head coach Gonzales’ first victory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 14-game losing streak dating back to last season was put to bed by the University of New Mexico Lobo football team Saturday night. The Lobos nipped Wyoming 17-16 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, giving first-year head coach Danny Gonzales his first win with the team.

“I told our kids it was going to be a good old fashioned fight,” said Gonzales. “Whoever kept getting up the most would have the best chance to win.” Gonzales sounded like a prophet because the game wasn’t really decided until the last few minutes.

The Lobos fifth-string quarterback, Isaiah Chavez, tossed a 44-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Bobby Cole with 6:22 left in the game for the go-ahead touchdown. Chavez, a true freshman and reigning Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year, took a few snaps early in the game, but took over for good in the second quarter when Connor Genal, another backup for the Lobos, suffered a wrist injury.

After the Lobos went up 17-16, their defense would hold Wyoming to finish off the win. Lobos linebacker Brandon Shook forced two turnovers in the game. With the Lobos up by a point, Shook forced a fumble deep in the fourth quarter, recovered by teammate Jake Saltonstall on the 5-yard line. It turned away Wyoming’s scoring treat.

The Cowboys would get the ball one final time. On fourth and ten, Shook intercepted the pass of Wyoming backup quarterback Gavin Berrup to seal the victory. “It’s funny because we’re 1-5,” said Shook. “It meant a lot to us. I was over there sitting down about to cry. I was getting emotional, you know. It’s been so long since we had that feeling.”

Chavez was still trying to process the fact that he threw the game-winning touchdown pass. At the start of the season, he didn’t think he was ever going to get on the field during a game in his freshman season. A rash of injuries at the quarterback position put Chavez in a situation that he answered. “Going into that play, you know, I felt confident,” said Chavez. I knew what I was doing. Once I saw that man open, I said ‘all I got to do is get him the ball.’ It was the ugliest throw I ever threw in my life, but it got there and it was a touchdown.”

The Lobos ended the longest active losing streak in the nation at 14 games. They had lost a total of 20 straight Mountain West Conference games. After an Akron victory earlier on Saturday, the Lobos had become number one for the nation’s longest active losing streak. It was only for a few hours. “I told our football team after the pregame meal, you are the losingest team in the country,” said Gonzales. “You can do something about it. We kind of embraced it because it was embarrassing. We will never have that streak again.”