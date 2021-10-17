Lobo Football drops 5th straight game on Saturday, 36-7 against CSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was another poor offensive performance for UNM Football on Saturday, as they only amounted to 78 total yards in their 36-7 loss at home to Colorado State. UNM’s only touchdown of the game came from true freshman and local product Luke Wysong, as Wysong took in a 63-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter that made it 13-7.

The rest of the game would not be good for the Lobos, as backup quarterback CJ Montes was in under center filling in for the injured Terry Wilson. Montes finished 3-19 in passing with just 11 yards passing and he also threw two interceptions. Isaiah Chavez made an appearance late in this game at QB, he finished 1-1 in passing with five yards.

CSU finished with 452 total yards of offense in this game against the Lobos. UNM is now 2-5 overall and 0-2 in Mountain West play, their next game will be on the road at Wyoming on Saturday and that game has a kick-off time of 1:30 p.m.

