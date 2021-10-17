Lobo Football drops 5th straight game on Saturday, 36-7 against CSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was another poor offensive performance for UNM Football on Saturday, as they only amounted to 78 total yards in their 36-7 loss at home to Colorado State. UNM’s only touchdown of the game came from true freshman and local product Luke Wysong, as Wysong took in a 63-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter that made it 13-7.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque speed cameras ordinance signed into law
- Politics: Albuquerque mayoral candidate accused of violating FCC provisions
- Weather: Milder, sunny Saturday on tap
- Crime: Video shows alarming behavior of security guards towards customer
- Español: KRQE En Español: Viernes 15 de Octubre 2021
The rest of the game would not be good for the Lobos, as backup quarterback CJ Montes was in under center filling in for the injured Terry Wilson. Montes finished 3-19 in passing with just 11 yards passing and he also threw two interceptions. Isaiah Chavez made an appearance late in this game at QB, he finished 1-1 in passing with five yards.
CSU finished with 452 total yards of offense in this game against the Lobos. UNM is now 2-5 overall and 0-2 in Mountain West play, their next game will be on the road at Wyoming on Saturday and that game has a kick-off time of 1:30 p.m.