Lobo Football close to naming starting QB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Football is now 12-days away from their season opener with Colorado State. Head Coach Danny Gonzales said on Monday that they are close to naming a starting quarterback for week one.

“I think I told Coach Warehime and those guys after practice today, let’s make a decision, and then we will meet with those two kids and we will probably announce who will be the starter tomorrow,” said Gonzales.

Trae Hall and Tevaka Tuioti have been taking the most snaps at practice with the ones, and while Coach Gonzales wouldn’t say which guy would be under center, he did tell the media what he is looking for in his QB this season.

“Leadership, I mean that guy, if his personality is soft that is going to be the personality of the football team. They have to be a vocal leader, but they have to be somebody that the guys like, and like as in demanding and they know he is a good player and does the right thing,” said Gonzales.

UNM will kick off their 2020 season on the road at Colorado State on October 24.

