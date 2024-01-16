ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday marked the first day of the spring semester for the University of New Mexico and the first day that the Lobo football team could announce the addition of transfers for the 2024 season. This is the first class signed by first-year Lobos head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

The class features 19 players in total — 14 on offense and five on defense. Plenty of players join the Lobos with experience and eight of the players have played at least one year at a power-five program.

The offensive line was heavily bolstered with eight players set to join the Lobos in the trenches. The average height and weight of the newcomers is 6-3, 317 pounds.

Full Transfer List

Malik Aliane – So. OL, NMMI

Wallace Unamba – Jr. OL, FAU/Kilgore CC

De’jon Benton – Sr. DT, USC

Javen Jacobs – So. RB, ASU

Eli Sanders – Jr. RB, Iowa State

Antoineo Harris Jr. – Sr. EDGE, Indiana State/Iowa Central CC

Baraka Beckett – Sr. OL, Campbell/UCLA

Elvin Harris – Fr. OL, Campbell

Pierre Kemeni, Jr. – Sr. CB, Garden City CC/Texas State/Ohio

Shawn Miller – So. WR, Illinois

Isaiah Jones – Sr. WR, Syracuse

Noah Avinger – Jr. CB, SDSU

James Bailey – So. OL Texas A&M

McKenzie Agnello – Jr. OL, Texas A&M Commerce

Bobby Arnold III – So. CB, Dodge City CC

Richard Pearce – Jr. OL, East Carolina

Moso “Nunie” Tuitele – So. TE, California

Jawaun Singletary – Sr. OL, Grambling State/Navarro College

Okiki Olorunfunmi – Sr. EDGE, Weber State/Reedley JC