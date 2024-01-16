ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday marked the first day of the spring semester for the University of New Mexico and the first day that the Lobo football team could announce the addition of transfers for the 2024 season. This is the first class signed by first-year Lobos head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
The class features 19 players in total — 14 on offense and five on defense. Plenty of players join the Lobos with experience and eight of the players have played at least one year at a power-five program.
The offensive line was heavily bolstered with eight players set to join the Lobos in the trenches. The average height and weight of the newcomers is 6-3, 317 pounds.
Full Transfer List
Malik Aliane – So. OL, NMMI
Wallace Unamba – Jr. OL, FAU/Kilgore CC
De’jon Benton – Sr. DT, USC
Javen Jacobs – So. RB, ASU
Eli Sanders – Jr. RB, Iowa State
Antoineo Harris Jr. – Sr. EDGE, Indiana State/Iowa Central CC
Baraka Beckett – Sr. OL, Campbell/UCLA
Elvin Harris – Fr. OL, Campbell
Pierre Kemeni, Jr. – Sr. CB, Garden City CC/Texas State/Ohio
Shawn Miller – So. WR, Illinois
Isaiah Jones – Sr. WR, Syracuse
Noah Avinger – Jr. CB, SDSU
James Bailey – So. OL Texas A&M
McKenzie Agnello – Jr. OL, Texas A&M Commerce
Bobby Arnold III – So. CB, Dodge City CC
Richard Pearce – Jr. OL, East Carolina
Moso “Nunie” Tuitele – So. TE, California
Jawaun Singletary – Sr. OL, Grambling State/Navarro College
Okiki Olorunfunmi – Sr. EDGE, Weber State/Reedley JC