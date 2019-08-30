Lobo corners hope to shine in first start

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – De’John Rogers has played a lot of football for the Lobos, just not in a starting role. That will change for the Lobos senior cornerback when he lines up against Sam Houston State in the home opener Saturday.

Rogers worked hard to finally have his shot as a starter.

“I realize that I probably only have about four months guaranteed,” said Rogers. “You got to put in extra work. So, film, extra work on the field, even if it’s just catching the ball, watching little things, always have football on your mind. If you’re not doing schoolwork, you’re doing football.”

Rogers will definitely get tested. Sam Houston State likes to throw the football. The Bearkats could choose to try and attack the youngest corner in a starting role. That would be redshirt freshman Donte Martin.

Martin is excited about getting his first start. It means a lot that the coaches trust him enough to put him in that position.

“Most people wouldn’t think that a redshirt freshman could start because you would think they’re not game ready,” said Martin. “They’re not really mentally ready for the game, but coaches trust me because they say I’m mentally tough.”

The Lobos and Sam Houston State have a 4 p.m. start time at Dreamstyle Stadium on Saturday. The game will be broadcast online on the Mountain West Network.