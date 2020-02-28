Lobo coach Paul Weir and guard Vante Hendrix work on relationship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos redshirt sophomore guard Vante Hendrix missed the last game on the road at Air Force. It was not due to injury.

Hendrix and head coach Paul Weir have been at odds.

“You know just trying to figure out how to coach him, how this is going to work with me and him going forward,” said Weir.

“He joined us halfway through the year. It’s been a lot going on with us, with him and I think as time goes on, hopefully, we will find a way to work with each other,” said Weir.

Hendrix has played in 16 games with the Lobos, averaging nearly 10 points and four rebounds per game.