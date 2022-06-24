ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in 15 years, the UNM basketball team will host an in-season tournament at the Pit. The Lobo Classic is a four-team event featuring UNM and three schools coming off 20-win seasons — Jacksonville State, North Dakota State and Northern Colorado — from November 25-27.

The tournament is round-robin style (every team plays each other) and will feature two games per day over the three-day period. The schedule of the matchups will be revealed at a later date.

The Lobos are unbeaten against Northern Colorado with a 4-0 all-time record, however, the two schools have not played each since the 2004-2005 season. Jacksonville State and North Dakota State will both make the trip to Albuquerque for a first-time matchup against the cherry and silver.

New Mexico previously held the Lobo Classic at the Pit from 1988-1999, with the Lobos winning the tournament nine times.