Lobo Caroline Jansson has a unique way to remember every golf opponent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You could call Caroline Jansson somewhat of a collector. The senior on the University of New Mexico women’s golf team has been collecting golf balls from opposing teams since her sophomore season. It’s her way of keeping memories of her collegiate career on the golf course.

“It’s just a great memory I’m always am going to have looking back,” said Jansson. “I started realizing that I had a lot of different school balls and I was like, hey, why not start doing a collection and it just grew really fast.”

The collection is up to 103 balls. The entire PAC-12 and Mountain West are represented. Jansson is trying to complete as many conferences as possible with the balls. In a normal year, time would be running out for the senior to complete her mission. Since the NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility, due to COVID-19, Jansson will have more time to complete her task. She also has some help.

“My teammates started helping me out,” said Jansson. What will Jansson do with all of the balls when her Lobo career wraps and she returns to her homeland of Sweden. “Maybe I’m going to take them home, it depends,” said Jansson. “It’s just going to be really heavy to get on the flight with so many golf balls, but I think I might take them home since it’s such a great memory to have.”

Jansson plans on adding to her collection next week when the Lobos compete at the NCAA Columbus Regional Ma 10-12.