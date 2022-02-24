ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team has rewarded two New Mexican players for their hard work this season. On Thursday the team announced that Jordan Arroyo and Clay Patterson will receive athletic scholarships moving forward.

“Happy to do it, they deserve it,” said Pitino. They are great walk-ons. They’ve been a joy to coach, they’ve helped in practice. Jordan obviously has played some minutes with all of our front-court depth issues. I don’t make those decisions lightly and they earned it and I’m happy for them.”

Jordan Arroyo is an Albuquerque native who played his high school ball at Atrisco Heritage Academy. The former Jaguar is in his fourth season with the Lobos as a walk-on, appearing in 37 games, as well as three starts, during his career at UNM. The 6’7″ junior has seen the court recently due to injuries and lack of players in the frontcourt.

Clay Patterson also calls the Land of Enchantment home. The former Rio Rancho Ram has seen some minutes in all four of his years as a Lobo, appearing in 23 total games during his career. Patterson redshirted at Fort Lewis in 2017-18 prior to transferring to UNM.

Both Arroyo and Patterson have seen limited action this season, however, it is apparent how much they mean to the team. A video in a tweet showed coach Pitino announcing the news to the team, and the reaction from the players is a level of excitement beyond any accomplishment on the court this season.

“That was amazing, that was one of the highlights of this whole season for me,” Jamal Mashburn said. “Coach Pitino] saying that, giving them the news and me seeing their reaction, it was amazing. I didn’t expect him to do that right then and there right after the Wyoming game, but that was great. They mean a lot to this team, those are my brothers. I’d do anything for them, run through a brick wall for them, so I’m happy to see they got the scholarship and got that opportunity.”

The Lobos have three regular-season games remaining on the schedule with two of them being at the Pit. The Mountain West tournament will take place March 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.