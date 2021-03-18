Lobo basketball players meet new coach Richard Pitino in person

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not the first meeting. Richard Pitino met members of the basketball team he’s inherited at the University of New Mexico by Zoom earlier in the week.

Thursday, the meeting was in person after Pitino was formally introduced as the 22nd men’s basketball coach at UNM. “I didn’t recruit them, but I want them to know that I am still their coach and I want them to be here and I want them to be apart of bringing this thing back to a championship level,” said Pitino.

There’s a lot of buzz among Lobo fans about the new hire and players also appear to be on board. “We are starting off fresh, you know, you can’t go wrong with starting off fresh,” said UNM guard Jeremiah Francis. “I believe all the guys are all in. I am just so excited. You know, just to be able to play for such a household name as him.”

Pitino also inherited a playing arena known for fan support strong enough to affect the outcome of a game. “First and foremost, we have to make The Pit next to impossible to win in,” said Pitino.

The Lobos never got a chance to play at home this past season due to COVID-19. It showed up in their final record of 6-16. The team is optimistic about the upcoming season. “We need to go out there and go hard for the fans and I hope that’s all they look for, everybody in Albuquerque, we are going to bring some wins to The Pit,” said Francis. Changes to the roster and coaching staff are possibilities with Pitino taking the reigns of Lobo basketball.

“So, it’s very important that I spend time with them and just listen to their story,” said Pitino. “They are going to know my story, but I need to get to know them. I got to lay the groundwork of what the standards are going to be for this program.”