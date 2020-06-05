Lobo basketball players discuss social injustice

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the nation having a conversation about social injustice, Lobo Men’s Basketball got players together for a talk. The meeting on Zoom included coaches, administrators, a pair of judges, and law enforcement taking questions on the issues of the day.

The meeting also gave student-athletes information on resources available on campus like the Zia program. The students were also made aware of the Office of African American Affairs. Coaches want student-athletes to have a successful and safe experience at the school. Since police brutality is an issue in the African American community, it was one of the questions asked.

Lobo guard Emmanuel Kuac asked a question of APD officer Rob Duren.”How are you holding other officers accountable in this situation since you are a police officer,” said Kuac. “I mean I’m not going to allow somebody to choke somebody out,” said Duran. “It’s not going to happen. I hold people accountable when I’m there. If I’m not there, there’s not much I can do. But at the point of attack, if I’m there it’s not going to happen.” Wednesday Lobo head coach Paul Weir released a statement concerning social injustice.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss