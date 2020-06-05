Lobo basketball players discuss social injustice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the nation having a conversation about social injustice, Lobo Men’s Basketball got players together for a talk. The meeting on Zoom included coaches, administrators, a pair of judges, and law enforcement taking questions on the issues of the day.
The meeting also gave student-athletes information on resources available on campus like the Zia program. The students were also made aware of the Office of African American Affairs. Coaches want student-athletes to have a successful and safe experience at the school. Since police brutality is an issue in the African American community, it was one of the questions asked.
Lobo guard Emmanuel Kuac asked a question of APD officer Rob Duren.”How are you holding other officers accountable in this situation since you are a police officer,” said Kuac. “I mean I’m not going to allow somebody to choke somebody out,” said Duran. “It’s not going to happen. I hold people accountable when I’m there. If I’m not there, there’s not much I can do. But at the point of attack, if I’m there it’s not going to happen.” Wednesday Lobo head coach Paul Weir released a statement concerning social injustice.
