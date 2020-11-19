Lobo basketball moves practice to West Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball teams are relocating to West Texas for practice. Due to New Mexico’s public health orders, practice was put on hold.

UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez said the move will be week to week. That will allow the teams some flexibility if it is feasible to move closer to a conference opponent. The men’s team will practice in Lubbock, Texas. The venue was not disclosed because the Lobos have not finalized the contract. The Lobo women will stay in Amarillo, Texas, and practice at West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas. Nunez said he would reveal the cost of the stay at a later time. He also said the school took measures to minimize the cost. Both teams are scheduled to leave Friday.

