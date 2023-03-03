ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball will head into the 2023 Mountain West Basketball Tournament as a 6-seed, as they close out their regular season with a 92-84 loss on the road at Colorado State.

Coming into their regular season finale, UNM had a chance to bump up to a 5-seed with a win over Colorado State and also a San Jose State loss to Air Force on Saturday. UNM lost their chance at that though, as they got off to a bad start defensively and trailed 41-35 at the half in fort Collins, Colorado.

UNM shot just 34.3% from the field in the 1st half, and while they would improve in the 2nd half and finish with an overall 44.8% of shots made from the floor, CSU would close out this game. The Rams finished shooting 58.2% from the field and made a lot of big shots, finishing with 11 made 3-pointers.

Once a 14-0 team, UNM finishes their season with a 21-10 overall record and an 8-10 conference record. The Lobos will now look to make a run at the Mountain West Tournament title, as that is is most definitely their only way into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. 6 seed UNM will not earn a 1st round bye and will face 11-seed Wyoming on Wednesday at 4pm in Las Vegas, Nevada.