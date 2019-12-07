Lobo Basketball continues conference play on Saturday against Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball will hit the road to play Wyoming on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Lobos come into their game with the Cowboys with an 8-2 overall record and 1-0 conference record.

“My biggest concern with Wyoming is just our tight turnaround. They are at home tonight, they are going to be at home again this afternoon. We obviously played tonight and we have to travel. It’s an afternoon game, it’s three games in seven days. I thought Boise had more burst than us, especially at the start of the game, and we just got to find a way to rally our energy to get through one last game through this stretch and hopefully kick back for a few days and get some rest,” said UNM Men’s Basketball Coach, Paul Weir.

The Lobo Women will also be in action on Saturday, but for the first time since November 12, they’ll be at home. They are coming off of a tough overtime loss to open conference at Boise State, but they are happy to be home and looking for a strong bounce-back victory in front of their home fans.

“We are glad to be home. You know, we got the best fans in the country and it’s a pleasure to play in front of them and an honor to play in front of them. Yeah, it’s just getting ready for a team that plays completely different than Boise does. We have some confidence and hopefully, we can carry that over to tomorrow,” said UNM Women’s Basketball Coach, Mike Bradbury.