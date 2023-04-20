ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another guard will be joining the Lobos. The University of New Mexico announced the addition of Fresno State transfer Jemarl Barker Jr. on Thursday.

This past season, Baker averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. Against the Lobos, Baker had 13 and 16-point performances.

“I am excited for this opportunity,” said Baker. “I think coming to New Mexico is a great fit as I bring my skill set to an already talented team. I know this team is capable of winning championships and I want to come here and contribute to that. I got to experience The Pit last season and it is an incredible environment and I can’t wait to have those Lobo fans cheering me on this season.”

Baker joins the Lobos with one year of eligibility remaining. Prior to his time at Fresno State, Baker spent time in Kentucky and Arizona.

Other players set to join the Lobos next year include Iona transfer Nelly Junior Joseph, and high school recruits Tru Washington and Jadyn Toppin.