Lobo basketball and Olivia Leigh raise awareness for childhood cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball teamed up with the American Cancer Society for their game against San Jose State on Tuesday night for “Suits and Sneakers” night at The Pit. UNM also had a special guest at that game, Olivia Leigh, who is UNM Assistant Coach Jerome Robinson’s niece.

“So, my niece was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the nervous system. You know, she went through a lot of radiation and she went through radiation 40 days. She had to do it every day for 40 days. So, her family and my family kind of came together, and you know the hashtag was #beLIVe. Her name is Olivia, they call her Liv. So, you know we put the ‘Liv’ in ‘believe,’ and it just kind of became a movement,” said Jerome Robinson.

Olivia was diagnosed with cancer in May and as of now, she is cancer-free. A big motivator for her and her family through this process was the love and support from social media posts and #beLIVe.

Since Jerome is a part of the Lobo Men’s staff, he was able to get his team behind Olivia as well.

“The Lobos kind of adopted Olivia over the summer, and at the end of their workouts they would do three-point shots and they would say, ‘That’s for you Liv,'” said Olivia’s mother, Nicholle Leigh.

“I liked it because they would be like, ‘That’s for you Liv,’ and they would take videos for me and send them to me,” said Olivia.

Jerome Robinson and his family have joined the fight against cancer in New Mexico, and that’s why this cause and this game on Tuesday night was so special to him and his family.

“The money that we are trying to raise is going towards the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico. So, it was only right that we brought her down to enjoy the moment,” said Jerome.

“People should donate to the hospital to try and find a cure for cancer,” said Olivia.