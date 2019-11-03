Lobo Baseball’s Annual Cherry & Silver Series wrapped up on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball wrapped up their annual Cherry & Silver Series on Saturday at Santa Ana Star Field. Silver would open this game wide open in the fourth inning and go on to win 21-10.

This year’s roster will feature a lot of new faces, but Head Baseball Coach Ray Birmingham is happy that a lot of those new faces are high-quality junior college transfers. Not only are they good, but the transition to playing with the Lobos will be easier.

“There’s a lot of talent out there. Kids that led the Texas Junior College League in hitting, pitchers that were draft picks, there’s a lot of guys here, a lot of talent. We have had a good hard fall and we worked really, really hard. We are back to being Lobo Baseball,” said Ray Birmingham.

