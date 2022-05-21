ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Year one of the Tod Brown coaching era for Lobo baseball has come to a close. UNM sent off six seniors for the season’s final game on Saturday.

“I enjoyed every second of it,” said senior Kameron Willman. “Getting any chance, opportunity to play the game of baseball is a blessing so, any time that comes to me, I appreciate it more than anything.”

“Well they’re a special group,” Coach Brown said. “Some of these guys have really been here and paved the way for Lobo baseball and I can’t thank them enough for sticking around through the coaching change and really leading us.”

The Lobos finish the season with a 21-33 overall record and 10-20 in the conference. While it was a down year for the Lobos, Coach Brown is expecting an incoming class of around 15 in his first full year of recruiting. The incoming freshmen will join a young returning corps of players.

“If you look out on the field today, there was quite a few sophomores running around out there,” Brown said. “A couple [of] freshmen on the mound today. We really like what we see in the future, but we got to get better, and we got to add some pieces.”

“With these new guys coming in, we just got to keep working hard and realize the end goal for the end of season is conference champions and go from there,” said sophomore Chase Weissenborn.