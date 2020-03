ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball ended their weekend series with BYU on Saturday with a 12-1 victory. The Lobos ended taking 3-4 with BYU in this series.

On Saturday the Lobos jumped out early and they would finish getting three RBI from Connor Mang. UNM is now 8-3 on the season, and they move on to play at GCU next on Tuesday and Wednesday.