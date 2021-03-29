Lobo baseball wins on Sunday 5-1 over Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The University of New Mexico won another series at home after they won their second game out of their three-game series with Nevada on Sunday. 5-1 was the final at Santa Ana Star Field.

UNM had a solid start from Tristin Lively once again, as he went 6 innings and only gave up 1 run on 2 hits. Lively also racked up 6 strikeouts on Sunday afternoon as he racked up his second win of the year.

UNM would give Lively some run support in the 5th inning from his teammates as UNM racked up 5 runs. UNM improves their conference record to 6-6 and they will now move on to face San Diego State at their place on Friday, April 2. Set for a doubleheader, game one is slated to start at 2 p.m.