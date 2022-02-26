ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball opened up at home with a bang on Friday afternoon, as they knocked in 13 runs on 12 hits in a 13-4 victory over Holy Cross.

UNM is now 1-4 on the year and will move on to play Holy Cross in game 2 of 3 on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. UNM will wrap up their series with Holy Cross on Sunday at noon.