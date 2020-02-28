Lobo baseball walk off BYU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos slugger Lance Russell made the most of his pinch-hitting opportunity in a game against rival Brigham Young University Thursday.

With the game tied at seven in the bottom of the ninth inning, Russell hit an infield single with the bases loaded and two outs to score pinch-runner Adam Schneider from third base for a thrilling 8-7 victory over BYU.

The Lobos jumped out on the Cougars in the fourth inning of the game, scoring four runs. With pitcher Aaron Makil keeping the Cougars scoreless on the hill the Lobos would make their advantage by six runs.

The Cougars made their comeback, scoring six runs in the seventh and one in the ninth. The Lobos improved to 6-2 with the win. Three of their wins are against BYU.

The two teams will play a doubleheader at Santa Ana Star field Friday at noon.