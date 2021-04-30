Lobo baseball to honor the late, great Jackie Robinson with special jersey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ray Birmingham’s University of New Mexico Lobos baseball team will have a different look when they take the field at home against Fresno State Saturday. The Lobos are wearing special jerseys to honor the memory of the late great Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball in 1947.

“Jackie Robinson is one of the greatest, not only one of the greatest baseball players of all time, but one of the most inspiring human beings in my lifetime,” said Lobos Head Coach Ray Birmingham. “You know, what a brave man, what great character, what strength. I got to meet Pee Wee Reece one time and ask him about Jackie Robinson, and he said he’s the greatest man of all time, Pee Wee Reece said that.”

The three-game series will also be special for the Lobos because they get to play a home game. Due to COVID-19 the Lobos have only had six games at home. They recently returned from a road trip that took them all the way to the state of Washington to start.

“Oh, it’s nice,” said UNM pitcher Payton Strambler. What’s our record? It’s like 5-1 at home. So, it’s good to be home especially after the long road trip this year. So, we are excited to finally play in front of some fans and be back in New Mexico.”

The action begins with a doubleheader Saturday, starting at 1 pm.