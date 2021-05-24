Lobo baseball sweeps San Jose State in final road series of the season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –University of New Mexico baseball finished their road schedule with a sweep of San Jose State. UNM also earned its second sweep in a row, after beating San Jose State on Sunday 8-4.

Leading the Lobos in their Sunday sweep was Harry Fullerton, who went 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs. Fullerton got the Lobos going in the 6th inning with a two-RBI double, which regained a lead for UNM.

Now 9-15 in Conference Play, UNM moves on to host their final home series of the season. They start their 3-game set with a doubleheader against SDSU on Friday, May 28 at 1 p.m.

