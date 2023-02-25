ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There were no shortage of runs. The UNM Lobos put on an offensive show in their home opener Friday, beating Northern Colorado 30-1. The 30 runs is one run short of the school record.

The Lobos had 28 hits and got three home runs from Reed Spenrath, all in the first four innings of the game. Spenrath went three for four with six RBIs and three runs scored. His teammate Jeffrey David also had a career-best six RBI. David also tied his career best in hit total with five.

The Lobos got a dominating performance from the mound as reigning Mountain West Pitcher of the Week, Riley Egloff. In five shutout innings of work, Egloff struck out eight batters while allowing only one hit. With the win, the Lobos improved to 4-1.

Game two of four against Northern Colorado is scheduled for noon at Santa Ana Star Field Saturday. The teams will play a doubleheader and close out with a final game Sunday at noon.