ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball prevented a 3-game conference sweep on Sunday with a 9-7 victory over San Jose State. UNM is ow 17-26 overall on the season and 8-16 in MW play.

San Jose State took a 7-3 lead over the Lobos in the top of the 5th inning, but UNM would battle back after that and score 6 unanswered runs to win 9-7.

UNM will now hit the road, playing at Nevada on Friday at 7pm.