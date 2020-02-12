Lobo baseball picked fifth, Mang honored

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mountain West baseball coaches made preseason picks for the order of finish Tuesday.

San Diego State got the nod as the preseason favorite followed by Fresno State and Nevada. Ray Birmingham and his New Mexico Lobos were picked to finish fifth in the league of eight teams. The Lobos also had an all-conference selection in versatile redshirt junior Connor Mang.

“Best hitter to come out of Los Alamos ever,” said Birmingham. Mang batted .359 with 16 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 47 RBI’s last season. He said he wanted to be more consistent this season and believes coach Birmingham will help him reach that goal.

“Coach B does a really good job in not letting anyone get complacent,” said Mang. “Every day you come to the field you got to be good. If you’re not, he’s going to let you know so it’s just being consistent. You know, last year I had probably a two-week stretch where I was not very good. So, its just making sure that doesn’t happen again.”

The Lobos will start the season Friday at the Collegiate Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona. The Lobos first game will be a 1 p.m. meeting against the 2018 National Champion Oregon State.

Mountain West Baseball Preseason Poll

San Diego State (4) Fresno State (2) Nevada (2) UNLV New Mexico Air Force San Jose State Boise State

Air Force and San Jose State tied for sixth.