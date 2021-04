ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –UNM came into Sunday looking for a 2nd straight victory over Washington, but the Huskies would win this one on a walk-off. An RBI single in the bottom of the ninth sealed a 3-2 victory for Washington.

With this loss, UNM’s record now drops to 9-16 overall on the year. The Lobos will be back on the road next, as they move on to play at Texas Tech on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.