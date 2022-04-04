ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A tough weekend for the University of New Mexico baseball ended with a 27-6 loss to UNLV. The Mountain West Conference-leading Rebels swept the Lobos in 3-straight games, outscoring UNM 57-13 in three games.

UNM is now 12-16 overall and 5-7 in conference play. The Lobos will now look to bounce back on the road, playing NMSU on Tuesday at 6pm.