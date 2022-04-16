ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tough weekend for the Lobo baseball team. UNM lost all three games of the series to SDSU and dropped to 14-21 on the season and 6-12 in the conference. While the Lobos put up some runs, the losses came down to a familiar problem – UNM gave up at least ten runs in every game and a total of 35 for the series.

After struggling during game one in a 3-10 loss, the cherry and silver batted in game two on Friday. The bats were on fire as Braydon Runion went yard three times and UNM put up 13 runs. However, it wouldn’t be enough as SDSU won 14-13.

Saturday was a similar story as the Lobos trailed early and had a late push to make it close. After scoring seven over three innings, the Lobos were only down one until the Aztecs posted a two-run eighth. The game was called at the end of the inning due to time constraints and the final was 11-8.

Up next for UNM is a rematch against Texas Tech. It will be a Tuesday matinee at 3:30 p.m. with tickets being sold for $3.