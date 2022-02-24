ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico baseball is currently 0-4 on the season, after a tough start at the College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona. UNM was outscored 49-8 in those four games and they hope to bounce back on Friday when they host Holy Cross in game one of three.

“We got our feet wet against some really good competition. I believe in these guys, I believe that they are better than what we showed this past weekend and the only way to do that is come out on Friday night and prove it”, said UNM Head Baseball Coach Tod Brown.

UNM will play Holy Cross on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Santa Ana Star Field. Game one will be Friday at 3 p.m.