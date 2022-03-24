ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following the team’s first win against a nationally ranked opponent, Lobo baseball is set for a series against Air Force this weekend. UNM has shown it’s capable of competing against top level competition, but with a record of 9-12, there are still some holes to fill.

“It’s hit and miss right now,” Brown said. “We’re looking for some more consistency. We need help in the bullpen.”

Riley Egloff has been the most consistent Lobos pitcher this season and he is slated to get the start on Friday. Egloff is currently 4-0 on the season and is second in the Mountain West with an ERA of .180. The senior also has 29 strikeouts which ranks third.

“I just want to see us win, you know,” said Egloff. “I want to just keep beating series, going into places and winning two out of three, three out of three. I think if we do that, we’re going to have a good shot at postseason ball this year.”

Game one between UNM and Air Force is set for Friday at 1 p.m.