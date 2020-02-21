Lobo baseball is ready for home opening weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Baseball will be at home for the first time this season, as they host Northern Colorado in a three-game series. Game one will be on Friday at 3 p.m. and coming off of a strong showing last weekend in Arizona. Coach Birmingham had a feeling that this group would be good out of the gates.

“They found themselves a little bit earlier than we expected, but I thought we would pitch well. Coach Coyne has done a good job of recruiting pitchers and coach Higelin has done a good job of teaching them how to pitch. Somewhere along the way, we are going to find ourselves to be champions, because if you aren’t a champion then you didn’t get it done,” said Birmingham.

Coach Birmingham says that his team has a tough test this weekend with Northern Colorado, but he feels confident in his starting pitcher on Friday night. Aaron Makil will get the Friday night start and it comes after he earned MW Pitcher of the Week honors.

Makil threw six shuts out innings in his first outing with six strikeouts. The Junior College Transfer from Arizona is excited to make his first start at UNM, and he is ready to show the fans who he is on the mound.

“A little bit of a finesse pitcher, I really like to go out there and compete, I hate losing, so hopefully you will be able to tell how fierce I am and how competitive I am,” said Makil.