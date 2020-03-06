Lobo Baseball is excited about their Pitching Staff

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball is off to a 9-4 start to the season, and with a group of almost entirely new players, it’s pretty amazing that they are performing at such a high level. Head coach Ray Birmingham says he really likes the chemistry that this team has, and it helps that his pitching staff is one of the best he has seen.

“It’s the best pitching staff, depth-wise that we have had since I have been here, and probably ever in the school’s history and it’s only going to get better. Brandon Higelin is a polisher, he is a great teacher of the game, and he’s probably the best pitching coach we have ever had at the University of New Mexico,” said Ray Birmingham.

UNM will be back in action at home on Friday starting at 3 p.m., as they host Hofstra University in game one of a three-game series.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞