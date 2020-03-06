Lobo Baseball is excited about their Pitching Staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball is off to a 9-4 start to the season, and with a group of almost entirely new players, it’s pretty amazing that they are performing at such a high level. Head coach Ray Birmingham says he really likes the chemistry that this team has, and it helps that his pitching staff is one of the best he has seen.

“It’s the best pitching staff, depth-wise that we have had since I have been here, and probably ever in the school’s history and it’s only going to get better. Brandon Higelin is a polisher, he is a great teacher of the game, and he’s probably the best pitching coach we have ever had at the University of New Mexico,” said Ray Birmingham.

UNM will be back in action at home on Friday starting at 3 p.m., as they host Hofstra University in game one of a three-game series.