Lobo baseball home getting new bleachers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next time the UNM Lobos play a home game, more fans will be able to attend. The first phase of upgrades to Santa Ana Star Field has started with new bleachers.

“We’ll seat about 3,000 people now, be able to host a regional,” said UNM head baseball Coach Ray Birmingham. “Stadium seats will sit in the middle and then on the rest of the seats, we’ll put a backing on those so you can have a chair back on those like they are in the football stadium.”

More upgrades will include a new infield, diamond vision next to the scoreboard, and a new press box. “It will seat 35 people in that press box and with an elevator,” said Birmingham.

Recruits like nice facilities and Birmingham expects the upgrades to draw more talent. “They see it,” said Birmingham. “They like the construction and the promises that we made are happening. You know, really I started off with a stucco press box and stucco bleachers that sat about a hundred, and now we got a stadium.” The bleachers are expected to be completed on July 24. The other upgrades do not have a completion date. It all depends on when Birmingham raises the money to complete the work.