ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in over a decade, the UNM baseball team took the diamond without Ray Birmingham as the head coach. The Lobos played a doubleheader on Friday in the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona – and it was a forgetful start to the season, to say the least.

In the opening game, UNM matched up against perennial college baseball powerhouse, Oregon State. The Lobos took a one-run lead in the second inning, and then things got out of hand. The Beavers immediately responded with five runs, while the Lobos never crossed home plate again. OSU went on to score in six out of eight innings including an 11-run performance in the eighth. Lobos lost 1-21.

The second game against Gonzaga was much closer as the Lobos put up two runs in the second and led for part of the game. The Bulldogs would go on to tie it and later won the in the bottom of the ninth, 3-2.

The Lobos are back at it on Saturday with rematches against both Oregon State and Gonzaga. UNM will play its first home game on February 25.